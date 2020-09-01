Tweet-based article

ETH Hits $464, While ETH Options Open Interest Surges on Deribit and OKEx

Tue, 09/01/2020 - 08:35
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode has reported that certain changes have taken place in the sphere of Ethereum on-chain fundamentals which may have contributed to ETH reaching $464 high
According to data shared by Glassnode analytics agency, Ethereum exchange flow has dropped to a 16-month low. However, miners' ETH rewards have increased, and so has the ETH exchange rate.

It has hit the $464 level but then began sliding back down.

ETH miner revenue hits 2-year high

Analytics data supplier Glassnode has reported an increase in ETH miners' rewards. The value of the metric has reached a 2-year high, now totaling $602,139.48.

Previously, a 2-year high of this metric amounted to $599,529.97on Aug. 13.

Exchange ETH deposits and withdrawals hit a major low

Another tweet from Glassnode said that ETH exchange netflow (which is the difference in volume between ETH sent to and from crypto exchanges) is down to a 16-month low of -14,004.623 ETH.

Users are not in a rush to transfer their ETH to trading platforms and are not withdrawing much.

The good news, though, is that the amount of ETH non-zero addresses has reached an all-time high of 46,369,750, increasing from the previous value of 46,367,456.

Ethereum-Powered DEX Uniswap Reaches $10,000,000,000 Worth of Trading Volume

ETH OI surges, ETH hits $464

Major derivatives exchange Deribit has announced that open interest in Ethereum options has spiked after the expiration that took place recently and now equals $433 mln.

The recent monthly expiration took place on Friday of last week and brought the OI value down to $350 mln.

As for another crypto exchange dealing with derivatives, OKEx, open interest in ETH options here is higher and is now above $450 mln.

The aforementioned factors may have contributed to ETH reaching a high of $464 a short while ago. Later on, however, ETH began sliding and is now exchanging hands at $461 after dropping below $460, according to CoinMarketCap.

