ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 1

Sat, 10/01/2022 - 14:22
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see rise of Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)?
ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 1
The weekend has started with continued bulls' dominance. However, there are some exceptions. Mainly, the rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 2.68%.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading in the wide channel with no bearish or bullish signals. The volatility has declined, which means that the main altcoin keeps accumulating power for a further sharp move.

Further growth might only be possible if the rate returns to the $1,400 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,327 at press time.

ETC/USD

The rate of Ethereum Classic has also risen, going up by 0.78% since yesterday.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking worse than Ethereum (ETH) as the price is returning to the support level at $27. In this case, the more likely scenario is a sharp drop to the $26 area by mid-October.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $27.72 at press time.

