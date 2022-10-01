ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 1

Original U.Today article

How big are chances to see rise of Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with continued bulls' dominance. However, there are some exceptions. Mainly, the rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 2.68%.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading in the wide channel with no bearish or bullish signals. The volatility has declined, which means that the main altcoin keeps accumulating power for a further sharp move.

Further growth might only be possible if the rate returns to the $1,400 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,327 at press time.

ETC/USD

The rate of Ethereum Classic has also risen, going up by 0.78% since yesterday.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking worse than Ethereum (ETH) as the price is returning to the support level at $27. In this case, the more likely scenario is a sharp drop to the $26 area by mid-October.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $27.72 at press time.