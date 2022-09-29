Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for September 29

Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any coins that have accumulated enough power to rise?
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways as none of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the psychological mark of $20,000.

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28

If the rate gets there, traders can expect a sharp move, followed by the breakout of the resistance level at $20,415.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,372 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) with growth of 2.52% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the rise, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC), as the main altcoin keeps gathering strength. The falling volume also confirms that statement. The further upward move might be possible only when ETH reached the $1,400 zone. Until that happens, bears remain more powerful than bulls.

Ethereum is trading at $1,326 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has followed the rise of other coins, going up by 1.16%.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking bearish on the daily chart as the price is coming back to the recently formed support level at $27. In addition, the volume is decreasing, which means that no one is willing to buy the altcoin at the current prices. All in all, closure near $27 may generate a fast drop to the $25-$24 area within the next few days.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $27.43 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

