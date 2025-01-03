Epic 31,483,015 SHIB in Single Go — What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibburn tracking platform has revealed that over the past day, a substantial amount of SHIB meme coins has been transferred out of circulation and into dead-end wallets.

Several tens of millions of SHIB has been burned with the majority gone in a single transaction performed by an anonymous whale.

31.4 million SHIB burned anonymously in one go

The tweet published by Shibburn earlier today shows that the burn rate of the second most popular canine-themed meme coin SHIB has surged by 1,634.41% in total. All-in-all, this time the SHIB community has managed to lock 32,567,798 SHIB out of circulation.

Almost all of that amount — 31,483,015 SHIB — got scorched in a single move as it was sent to an unspendable blockchain address. The transaction was initiated by an anonymous whale-SHIB enthusiast.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00002274 (1hr 0.84% ▲ | 24hr 6.27% ▲ )

Market Cap: $13,386,574,644 (6.33% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,257,088,533,288



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 32,567,798 (1634.41% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 44,033,392 (-33.68% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) January 3, 2025

On Jan. 1, Shibburn summarized the outcome of 2024 in terms of how much meme coins were locked out of the circulating supply last year. This turned out to be a huge 44,623,604,014 SHIB. That was worth slightly less than $1 million in fiat. However, in the comments, many SHIB enthusiasts shared their disapproval, saying that it is likely to take years to burn the majority of the SHIB supply and they are not prepared to wait that long for the coin’s price to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, according to the same data source, in December, the SHIB community succeeded in burning 2,679,767,542 SHIB.

Shytoshi Kusama kickstarts his crypto podcast, promising "epic" 2025

On Dec. 31, the mysterious SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published a tweet, in which he announced an upcoming series of podcasts hosted by him, which would count 44 episodes.

In that podcast, Kusama plans to tell the community about SHIB, the SHIB team’s recent tech achievements and what they are working on right now, as well as explain “something very important.” He also plans to talk about the upcoming launch of the TREAT token.

Kusama summarized his tweet, saying that 2025 will be epic, meaning his podcast release and more things to come on Shibarium and within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. In December, the SHIB team finally launched the SHIB Metaverse, inviting SHIB users to join in, buy pieces of land in the virtual space, build customized houses there and spend time with other Shibizens.