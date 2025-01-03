Advertisement
    Epic 31,483,015 SHIB in Single Go — What's Happening?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB army continues to diminish amount of meme coins in circulation
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 14:57
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Shibburn tracking platform has revealed that over the past day, a substantial amount of SHIB meme coins has been transferred out of circulation and into dead-end wallets.

    Several tens of millions of SHIB has been burned with the majority gone in a single transaction performed by an anonymous whale.

    31.4 million SHIB burned anonymously in one go

    The tweet published by Shibburn earlier today shows that the burn rate of the second most popular canine-themed meme coin SHIB has surged by 1,634.41% in total. All-in-all, this time the SHIB community has managed to lock 32,567,798 SHIB out of circulation.

    Almost all of that amount — 31,483,015 SHIB — got scorched in a single move as it was sent to an unspendable blockchain address. The transaction was initiated by an anonymous whale-SHIB enthusiast.

    On Jan. 1, Shibburn summarized the outcome of 2024 in terms of how much meme coins were locked out of the circulating supply last year. This turned out to be a huge 44,623,604,014 SHIB. That was worth slightly less than $1 million in fiat. However, in the comments, many SHIB enthusiasts shared their disapproval, saying that it is likely to take years to burn the majority of the SHIB supply and they are not prepared to wait that long for the coin’s price to skyrocket.

    Meanwhile, according to the same data source, in December, the SHIB community succeeded in burning 2,679,767,542 SHIB.

    Related
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Shiba Inu 2025 Prediction
    Mon, 12/30/2024 - 13:09
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Shiba Inu 2025 Prediction
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shytoshi Kusama kickstarts his crypto podcast, promising "epic" 2025

    On Dec. 31, the mysterious SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published a tweet, in which he announced an upcoming series of podcasts hosted by him, which would count 44 episodes.

    In that podcast, Kusama plans to tell the community about SHIB, the SHIB team’s recent tech achievements and what they are working on right now, as well as explain “something very important.” He also plans to talk about the upcoming launch of the TREAT token.

    Kusama summarized his tweet, saying that 2025 will be epic, meaning his podcast release and more things to come on Shibarium and within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. In December, the SHIB team finally launched the SHIB Metaverse, inviting SHIB users to join in, buy pieces of land in the virtual space, build customized houses there and spend time with other Shibizens.

    #Shiba Inu #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
