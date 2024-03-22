Entangle Strategic Funding Round Completed, Consensys Led Fundraising

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With fresh funding, Entangle will launch the mainnet and introduce novel infrastructure solutions for Web3. Entangle's flagship product, Liquid Vaults, will be integrated into key protocols on Linea, a new-gen Ethereum L2.

Entangle completes strategic funding round led by Consensys

According to an official announcement from its team, Entangle, a solution for omnichain interaction and an infrastructure platform for Web3, has completed its strategic funding round. Consensys, an Ethereum development studio, led the fundraising for Entangle.

Entangle is excited to announce a strategic investment from @Consensys.



Consensys has played a key role in facilitating the success of @Ethereum and @MetaMask pioneering a number of primitive and tools for the web3 ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/sM0UXqRmQI — Entangle (@Entanglefi) March 18, 2024

The funding provided by the blockchain incubator brings the total funding received by Entangle to $4 million.

In January, Entangle revealed that it had closed a private round that attracted leading VCs such as Big Brain Holdings, Launch Code Capital, Seier Capital and Skynet Capital. The follow-on investment from Consensys will support Entangle's goal of building out its interoperable omnichain messaging and liquidity infrastructure.

Consensys' investment in Entangle forms part of its Linea Ecosystem Alliance, an incubation program that has received the backing of a clutch of high-reputable VCs, including the likes of Amber, Animoca Brands, BlockTower, Electric Capital, ParaFi and Lemniscap.

As of printing time, Entangle's testnet number of users exceeded 250,000; over 1.5 million transactions have been processed through its network.

Entangle's NGL token made it to CEXes on March 13

Entangle will launch its mainnet in April 2024, its road map says.

Following the launch of the Entangle mainnet, high-frequency data feeds will serve dApps operating across DeFi, DePIN, GameFi and RWAs. Web2 and Web2 data can be served on any blockchain, while smart contracts can communicate between networks.

Entangle will also support Liquid Vaults, improving capital efficiency and enabling novel DeFi strategies through the creation of composable derivatives tokens. After auto-staking LP tokens, users receive a 1:1 backed CDT, reflecting the staked value of the underlying LP.

On March 13, Entangle's NGL token kicked off on Bybit, KuCoin, Gate and MEXC cryptocurrency exchanges.