Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively, Anthony Scaramucci Shares Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top three news stories.

Elon Musk's Grok now surpasses ChatGPT-4 massively

In the ongoing AI rivalry between Grok and ChatGPT, Elon Musk's AI chatbot has outperformed its competitor in terms of availability to users around the world. As recently shared by @cb_doge X user (also known as DogeDesigner), Grok has become available to all X Premium users; it costs them only $8 per month to get access to both additional features on X and the AI chatbot. Meanwhile, a monthly subscription for ChatGPT-4 is priced at $20. Thus, сompared to its OpenAI rival, Grok is currently 60% less expensive to use. Adding to recent updates on Grok is Elon Musk's X post from April 5, in which he announced that Grok will soon get a new "unhinged" news mode on the X platform. It will summarize all hot topics and news for all Premium users.

Bitcoin to $8 million? Anthony Scaramucci shares epic BTC price prediction

During his interview on CNBC's Closing Bell, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and renowned investor, opined on Bitcoin's potential price trajectory ahead of the halving event that is set to take place on April 20. Scaramucci stated that halving is not yet priced in as the BTC price “has a lot more to go.” He anticipates that the value of Bitcoin may increase by up to 10 times from its current level. “I’m simply saying it should trade to half of the valuation of gold, which is a six to eight, ten times move from here,” said Scaramucci. He added, however, that this movement will not happen in the short term. Despite Bitcoin's potential, Scaramucci admits its cyclical and volatile character. He predicted that waves of adoption and demand will push the price target up to $170,000 for this cycle.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt makes epic Solana vs. Ethereum prediction