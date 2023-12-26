Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SHIB’s social media marketing expert, who prefers to refer to herself as Lucie, has taken to the X/Twitter platform to urge the Shiba Inu community to demonstrate Shibarium's commitment to the global community to spread the word about this layer-2 blockchain and to push SHIB into the top five list of chains.

Advertisement

Lucie also shared a list of upcoming Shiba Inu-based products, some of them have been much anticipated for a long time already.

Urging community to demonstrate commitment, sharing list of SHIB products

Lucie called on the SHIB community of users to add the #Shibarium hashtag to their posts on Twitter. Aside from spreading the word about Shibarium, Lucie said it will let crypto fans know that “these are just the first steps of SHIB newborn.”

This way, the SHIB army will position itself to persist and also get Shibarium into the top five blockchain list: “We will push forward not as individuals but as a community from all around the world.”

By Lucie’s estimate, the SHIB army comprises approximately four million people – not only owners of cryptocurrency wallets with SHIB but also those who hold SHIB coins on cryptocurrency exchanges, both centralized and decentralized ones.

Let’s demonstrate our commitment and not allow anyone to ignore #Shibarium.



Use the #Shibarium hashtag in all your posts.



They may think we will fade away and fail, but they don’t realize that these are just the first steps of our newborn. We will position ourselves not only… pic.twitter.com/tqvysAhjra — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) December 26, 2023

Lucie also revealed the list of products the team of Shiba Inu developers plans to release eventually. It includes ShibaSwap 2.0, SHIB Metaverse and other projects. Lucie promised that all of these products will be interconnected as part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

2.2 trillion SHIB removed from Binance

Cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has announced that an unknown wallet address made a withdrawal from a Binance wallet.

The transaction contained a mind-blowing 2,283,700,000,000 Shiba Inu meme coins and was evaluated at $23,578,060. This sparked a heated discussion within the crypto community under the tweet, where users took guesses as to who the receiver of the coins may be and whether it will affect the current SHIB price.

In fact, this is the third massive SHIB transfer, counting trillions of coins, reported by Whale Alert this week – on Sunday and Monday, there were two other SHIB transfers, carrying 4.2 trillion SHIB each from one anonymous wallet to another. This seems an indicator of SHIB whales’ activity going up.