Elon Musk Rumored to Be Under SEC Investigation Over Dogecoin Tweets: Media Reports

News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 17:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk gets in trouble with the securities watchdog once again
Elon Musk Rumored to Be Under SEC Investigation Over Dogecoin Tweets: Media Reports
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets about joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, according to media reports that cite sources familiar with the matter

As reported by U.Today, Musk's frequent tweets about the meme coin have had a great impact on its price action. The entrepreneur also went after Dogecoin whales, promising to pay them for abandoning the cryptocurrency.   

This is not the first time that the Twitter account of the "former Dogecoin CEO" has gotten him in trouble with the SEC. In the past, the agency charged the billionaire with securities fraud over his controversial "funding secured" tweet about taking Tesla private before settling with him in April 2019. However, in a "60 Minutes" interview, Musk explicitly stated that he didn't respect the SEC.    

Related
Bill Gates Says Bitcoin Is Only for Billionaires Like Elon Musk

In December, the much-feared regulator went after XRP issuer Ripple Labs with its landmark lawsuit.     

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over eight percent on the news.      

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates. 

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Rally Most Overstretched Since 2017 Top, This Key Indicator Shows
News
02/19/2021 - 15:02

Bitcoin Rally Most Overstretched Since 2017 Top, This Key Indicator Shows
Alex Dovbnya
article image Tesla's Bitcoin Bet More Profitable Than Full Year of Car Sales
News
02/21/2021 - 10:05

Tesla's Bitcoin Bet More Profitable Than Full Year of Car Sales
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Anticipates Resumption of MoneyGram Partnership
News
02/23/2021 - 06:00

Ripple Anticipates Resumption of MoneyGram Partnership
Alex Dovbnya