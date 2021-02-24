ENG
RU

Does Elon Musk Want to Send Dogecoin to The Moon “Literally”?

News
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 13:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again posted a tweet about DOGE, writing only one word and a picture – it seems, he wants to send Dogecoin to the Moon
Does Elon Musk Want to Send Dogecoin to The Moon “Literally”?
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The recently-converted Bitcoin supporter and long-term Dogecoin fan, Elon Musk, has again taken to Twitter to shill his favorite meme-cryptocurrency.

He posted a picture of Shiba Inu in a spacesuit on the moon, holding a flag saying "DOGE" and "Wow."

The Tesla CEO has commented this with a single word"Literally"which can be read as both "literally" and as containing the word "rally." In one of his recent tweets, Musk referred to Dogecoin as "the people's crypto."

6562_01
Image via Twitter

Related
Elon Musk Sends Eggplant Emoji to Peter Schiff About Bitcoin, Here's What It Means

In the past, Elon Musk has been able to push the price of both DOGE and Bitcoin up with a single tweet. However, those coins did not stay up for a very long time after that and reversed.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it had acquired Bitcoin with $1.5 billion of its cash reserves.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Poloniex Exchange Down Due to Unexpected Issue, Investigation Underway
News
02/17/2021 - 14:53

Poloniex Exchange Down Due to Unexpected Issue, Investigation Underway
Yuri Molchan
article image Bill Gates Changes His Stance on Bitcoin
News
02/18/2021 - 13:48

Bill Gates Changes His Stance on Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Officially Becomes $1 Trillion Asset
News
02/19/2021 - 15:46

Bitcoin Officially Becomes $1 Trillion Asset
Alex Dovbnya