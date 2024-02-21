Elon Musk Teases Mind-Blowing Partnership for X Along With Payments Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of @TheRundownAI Rowan Cheung shared that Elon Musk may integrate another major AI system on his X app.

After launching Grok AI chatbot for X Premium users last year, Elon Musk hinted that he may add another major AI platform to join Grok – Midjourney.

Potential Midjourney integration on X: "Huge for 'The Everything App'"

According to the aforementioned tweet, during his live appearance on Spaces, Musk mentioned a potential partnership between his popular social media platform X and graphic AI platform Midjourney that generates images based on users’ prompts.

If this partnership deal works out, Musk stated, Midjourney will be integrated into the Grok AI chatbot, and users will be able to generate quality visual content for their posts. In particular, according to Musk, he is having “some interesting discussions with Midjourney.” Even if that does not work out, AI-generated images will still be enabled on X, he said.

Cheung added that if this happens, it will be "huge for 'The Everything App'" – this is what Musk often calls X, his ultimate goal for the platform. After he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in cash, Musk added many new features to the social media platform.

He has integrated long posts and live videos. Musk also plans to add voice and video calls, as well job hunting and dating sections. Musk has also allowed content creators to receive their share of income from advertising on X and also added a Subscriptions feature that allows verified account owners to collect a monthly fee from their subscribers and provide extra content for them in return.

X payments and Grok 1.5 coming

During the same podcast on X, Musk also shared that within a few weeks a major update for the Grok AI bot is going to be rolled out – Grok version 1.5.

The X owner specified that this updated version of the AI tool will be able to help people create posts by summing up and analyzing whole threads with replies in them. For this purpose, Grok 1.5 will have a special “Grok Analysis” button.

Above all, the community is looking forward to X integrating payments. According to Musk, it will happen later this year.