Elon Musk Laughs at Dogecoin-Hating Bitcoin Maxis

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seemingly picked sides in the recent debate between fellow billionaire Mark Cuban and a group of Bitcoiners.



The entrepreneur responded with the cry-laughing emoji to a tweet that praises the “Shark Tank” host for defending Dogecoin against “Bitcoin maxi vipers.”

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

As reported by U.Today, Cuban had a heated exchange with podcaster Preston Pysh during a recent conversation on Twitter’s “Spaces.”



Pysh implored Cuban to stop talking about meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but the latter refused.

Cuban claimed that Dogecoin is a cheap introduction to the cryptocurrency industry.He further praised the coin’s community for seeing the fun side of crypto.

In response to Musk, Pysh posted the chart, which vividly shows how poorly Dogecoin has performed against Bitcoin since “the Dogefather” made his much-hyped “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in early May.

The real joke is the one you played on your zealot followers, Elon. They all listened to what you said about Doge instead of watching what you did on your Tesla balance sheet. pic.twitter.com/fJpuzSgmy7 — Preston Pysh (@PrestonPysh) October 18, 2021

Despite being heavily invested in Bitcoin, Musk has continuously mocked Bitcoin maximalists.



Back in May, the Tesla boss slammed Peter McCormack for creating “obnoxious” threads about the centibillionaire’s Dogecoin advocacy.



In August, Musk agreed with Cuban’s take about Dogecoin being the strongest cryptocurrency when it comes to payments.