Elon Musk Jokes About Tesla Adding Dogecoin Feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come up with a ridiculous Dogecoin feature for his e-car giant.

In a recent tweet , he jokingly suggested that a car could render the meme cryptocurrency if it sees a Shiba Inu dog on the street.

Maybe if it sees a Shiba Inu, the car renders a Dogecoin … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2021

While some were arguing whether Musk was reaffirming his support for DOGE or embracing its canine rival, SHIB, others argued that a Tesla could start mining the joke cryptocurrency.



The idea might seem pointless, but Spiritus, a three-wheeler designed by Tesla’s Canadian competitor Daymak, has already started mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum with a prototype to cater to the crypto community.

There is a very thin line between jokes and actual plans when it comes to Musk’s Twitter profile. On April Fool’s Day, the centibillionaire tweeted about SpaceX sending Dogecoin to the Moon, a ludicrous promise that was perceived as a joke even by most Musk fanboys. However, as reported by U.Today , a lunar payload called DOGE-1 will indeed be launched by SpaceX in 2022.



In late May, Musk also supported the idea of creating a hot tub that would be powered by Dogecoin mining.



Some of Musk’s followers also started pressing him on Dogecoin payments. On May 11, the entrepreneur asked Twitter users whether they want Tesla to accept the parody cryptocurrency. Despite the “Yes” option winning the poll with an overwhelming majority, the e-car giant remains mum about adding DOGE as a new payment option after ditching Bitcoin in mid-May due to environmental concerns.

Meet the Dogecoin whale

In a separate tweet, Musk also confirmed that his and Grimes' son X Æ A-12, who was born in May 2020, is, in fact, one of the biggest Dogecoin whales.



Musk revealed that he had bought DOGE for his “toddler hodler” back in February.



It’s safe to assume that Dogecoin buyers have nothing to worry about until X Æ A-12 learns the word “sell.”

It’s true, x is a toddler hodler. Never once has he said sell! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2021

For now, they can enjoy seeing the joke coin among the 10 biggest cryptocurrency projects despite a 72 percent correction from the May 8 peak.