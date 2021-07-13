Elon Musk Jokes About Tesla Adding Dogecoin Feature

Tue, 07/13/2021 - 05:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has joked about Tesla cars rendering Dogecoin when they see Shiba Inu dogs
Elon Musk Jokes About Tesla Adding Dogecoin Feature
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come up with a ridiculous Dogecoin feature for his e-car giant. 

In a recent tweet, he jokingly suggested that a car could render the meme cryptocurrency if it sees a Shiba Inu dog on the street. 

While some were arguing whether Musk was reaffirming his support for DOGE or embracing its canine rival, SHIB, others argued that a Tesla could start mining the joke cryptocurrency. 

The idea might seem pointless, but Spiritus, a three-wheeler designed by Tesla’s Canadian competitor Daymak, has already started mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum with a prototype to cater to the crypto community.   

There is a very thin line between jokes and actual plans when it comes to Musk’s Twitter profile. On April Fool’s Day, the centibillionaire tweeted about SpaceX sending Dogecoin to the Moon, a ludicrous promise that was perceived as a joke even by most Musk fanboys. However, as reported by U.Today, a lunar payload called DOGE-1 will indeed be launched by SpaceX in 2022.

In late May, Musk also supported the idea of creating a hot tub that would be powered by Dogecoin mining.    

Some of Musk’s followers also started pressing him on Dogecoin payments. On May 11, the entrepreneur asked Twitter users whether they want Tesla to accept the parody cryptocurrency. Despite the “Yes” option winning the poll with an overwhelming majority, the e-car giant remains mum about adding DOGE as a new payment option after ditching Bitcoin in mid-May due to environmental concerns.

Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade

Meet the Dogecoin whale

In a separate tweet, Musk also confirmed that his and Grimes' son X Æ A-12, who was born in May 2020, is, in fact, one of the biggest Dogecoin whales.

Musk revealed that he had bought DOGE for his “toddler hodler” back in February.

It’s safe to assume that Dogecoin buyers have nothing to worry about until X Æ A-12  learns the word “sell.”

For now, they can enjoy seeing the joke coin among the 10 biggest cryptocurrency projects despite a 72 percent correction from the May 8 peak. 

article image
