lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Whiplashes From 20x Increase to 95% Decrease in Past 36 Hours

News
Thu, 11/11/2021 - 01:50
article image
Tor Constantino
The Musk meme coin is a rebase token, which is supposed to supress volatility.
Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Whiplashes From 20x Increase to 95% Decrease in Past 36 Hours
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Most cryptocurrency “hodlers” are used to volatility within the space, barely batting an eye at a 15 percent swing up or down intraday.

Elon Musk meme coin has wild ride over the past 36 hours

However, the recently launched Elonomics (ELONOM) meme coin had more mercurial market movements over the past 36 hours, than any Twitter storm instigated by its inspirational namesake, Elon Musk. It’s important to note that Musk has not acknowledged any direct connection with this project. That being said, the timeline of this annotated chart below, charts the highs and lows and highs and lows that occurred over the past day-and-a-half.

Chart of wild 36-hour roller coaster price action for ELONOM meme coin

Image via coinmarketcap.com

Breakdown of the Musk-themed mem coin

To recap the chart, as Monday, Nov. 8 was winding down ELONOM was holding steady at $3.49 per meme, when it erupted 20 minutes later to more than $77 -  a 21x multiple. Within five hours it plummets and then hovers in the high $20s for more than a day. The meme edged up 28% to just over $38 per token at 12:04am this morning - only to crater 95 percent of its value in six minutes, to a price of $1.83. 

The price today has since floated back above $4 per unit and has been holding steady. There were no obvious trading volume spikes, whale sales, or news to explain such vicious whipsaw swings. What makes this price action doubly puzzling is that ELONOM is an elastic supply token, which is supposed to smooth out volatility.

Elastic supply tokens are supposed to reduce volatility

The ELONOM meme is an elastic supply or rebase token that’s programmed to automatically increase or decrease the total amount of circulating supply based on price changes to stay within a preset price-to-supply ratio. As prices go up or down, the supply in wallets shifts directions proportionately to maintain the ratio’s status quo. It’s possible that the algorithm is twitchy and still in development, which is causing these visceral overcorrections. 

Until the programming for this meme coin gets straightened out,  ELONOM hodlers might consider a more relaxing activity - like juggling live chainsaws.

#Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Tor Constantino

Tor Constantino is a former journalist, current corporate executive, and business writer. Since 2017, he has also written about cryptocurrencies, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and crypto's potential to revolutionize finance. His writing has appeared in outlets including Fortune, Inc, Entrepreneur, Motley Fool Ascent, DailyCoin, Success, Forbes, CEOWorld, and Yahoo! Finance. He has holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP. His views are his own.

related image Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Whiplashes From 20x Increase to 95% Decrease in Past 36 Hours
11/11/2021 - 01:50
Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Whiplashes From 20x Increase to 95% Decrease in Past 36 Hours
Tor ConstantinoTor Constantino
related image Top Cryptos Peak Then Retrace as U.S. Inflation Surges to 30-year High
11/10/2021 - 23:42
Top Cryptos Peak Then Retrace as U.S. Inflation Surges to 30-year High
Tor ConstantinoTor Constantino
related image Bitcoin Whale Turns $294K Into $150 Million
11/10/2021 - 20:04
Bitcoin Whale Turns $294K Into $150 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya