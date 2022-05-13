Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Has Potential as Currency

Elon Musk has reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, in a recent tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reiterated his support for Dogecoin, claiming that the Bitcoin parody has the potential to become a currency in a recent tweet.

Musk has repeatedly called the meme coin “people’s crypto” to highlight its widespread appeal.

Because of its inflationary mechanism, Dogecoin is a viable currency since it encourages people to spend more. People are unlikely to hoard the meme coin since it doesn’t function as a store of value.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a disinflationary currency, which makes it “not a good substitute” for transactional currency, according to Musk.

That said, the Tesla boss has previously expressed doubts as to whether Dogecoin will be able to replace fiat.