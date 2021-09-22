Ekta
Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Can Confirm “Much Wow” Effect from DOGE, Dogecoin Twitter Account Tells AMC Giant CEO

Wed, 09/22/2021 - 14:22
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin Twitter account is trying to persuade AMC CEO to start accepting DOGE in its movie theater chain, referring to Elon Musk and Mark Cuban
Dogecoin's Twitter account has addressed the CEO of the AMC chain of movie theaters, Adam Aron, who is considering beginning to accept DOGE for online purchases.

He is now running a Twitter poll to find out what the community thinks. By the end of the year, AMC plans to begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Since the DOGE community requests their coin to be accepted as well, the poll has been opened.

In the tweet, the person behind the Dogecoin account with 2.1 million followers recommended that Aron talk to billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, who are also great Dogecoin supporters.

"They have seen much wow," the tweet states, hinting at their love of DOGE.

Elon Musk has given the poll a like on Twitter.

Robinhood Clients to Start Testing Crypto Wallets Next Month

Billy Markus, a Dogecoin co-founder, tweeted to urge the coin's army to put up as much engagement for the AMC Doge poll as possible, by voting for and liking it.

