    $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Franklin Templeton has highlighted Solana's major impact on crypto industry
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 10:23
    $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Global asset management firm Franklin Templeton Investments has shared its bullish stance on Solana (SOL). Its team has explained why Solana is a major player in the industry and how it is going to shape the industry in the future. This support from Franklin Templeton is considered a major bullish catalyst for SOL.

    Advertisement

    The firm tweeted earlier today that there are many important developments that are going to drive the crypto industry forward. According to the firm, this is beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) - two leading players in the sector. Franklin Templeton emphasized that Solana has emerged as a major player in the space.

    The asset management firm believes that the Solana blockchain has witnessed rising adoption and continues to mature. It further added that Solana is showing growth by overcoming technological growth hurdles. The network, according to the team, is also showing great potential for high-throughput, monolithic architecture.

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff

    What does it mean for Solana?

    Franklin Templeton is recognized as one of the most successful asset management companies. It has more than seven decades of experience and expertise in the industry. The company has also developed blockchain-enabled solutions to provide streamlined approaches within traditional financial markets.

    Franklin Templeton is also one of the issuers of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., after their approval earlier this year. The company also led a Series A funding round for Bitcoin layer-2 blockchain Bitlayer Labs. Completed on July 23, Bitlayer Labs managed to raise $11 million at a valuation of $300 million.

    Considering the major role of Franklin Templeton in the crypto sector and the fact that it is a $1.5 trillion asset manager, its support for Solana is a major development. While a majority of the leading investment firms have been backing BTC and ETH, Franklin Templeton has openly acknowledged the contribution of Solana to the industry.

    Interestingly, there are also rumors of Solana-based spot ETFs going live later this year. As Franklin Templeton is already an issuer of a Bitcoin ETF, it may also issue a spot Solana ETF if it gets approved in the future. Overall, this development reiterates the major role of Solana in the crypto world.

    #Solana News #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Jul 24, 2024 - 10:17
    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Jul 24, 2024 - 10:17
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Ethereum Security? Ripple CTO Breaks Silence
    Jul 24, 2024 - 10:17
    Is Ethereum Security? Ripple CTO Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LandX Finance and Dominion Revolutionize Grain Inventory Financing
    Discover the WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) Listing and Join the Deposit and Trading Carnival on XT!
    Magnify Cash Launches DeFi Protocol and Announces $MAG Token Fair Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1.5 Trillion Asset Manager Bullish on Solana (SOL)
    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD