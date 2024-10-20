Advertisement
    Dogecoin Creator Made $720,000 This Year From Selling DOGE

    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite selling most of his holdings early, Dogecoin creator still doing fine
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 9:33
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With his proceeds from the sale of tokens he was given recently, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus — also referred to as Shibetoshi Nakamoto — has had an interesting year. The same Dogecoin holdings that he infamously sold for just $10,000 in order to purchase a car back in 2015 would now be worth over $9 million and at their peak they would have been worth over $45 million.

    Billy Markus has stayed involved in the cryptocurrency space even though he sold his DOGE years ago. He has made several wallets to take tips in different tokens over the last 12 months. Selling these tokens has allowed him to make a good living. Markus is said to have made about $780,000 by selling tokens that were given to him for free in 2024 alone.

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is just one of the numerous token sales he has carried out this year; the other ones took place a few days ago. Even after selling off his initial holdings of DOGE, it appears that Markus has managed to profit continuously from the cryptocurrency space given his talent for converting free tokens into actual profits.

    Markus might be smiling all the way to the bank as he keeps getting free tokens sent to his wallet and selling them even though Dogecoin's value went through the roof. Although some may have believed Markus lost out on a fortune during the initial Dogecoin sale, his ongoing profits from selling gifted tokens demonstrate that he was not completely out of the picture.

    In fact, it appears that Markus can still comfortably afford a new car — and maybe much more — with his earnings of almost $780,000 this year alone!

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
