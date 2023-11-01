El Hippo (HIPP) Meme Crypto Community Grows as Chainlink (LINK) and XMR (Monero) Spike in Price

El Hippo (HIPP), new-gen meme cryptocurrency, registered number of milestones in recent weeks in terms of tech development and community management

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

El Hippo (HIPP), a new-gen meme cryptocurrency, introduces the concept of meme coins to new groups of investors and accelerates community growth.

El Hippo (HIPP) reaches major community growth milestones

El Hippo (HIPP) , a growing meme cryptocurrency, amassed 32,000 Twitter followers and is close to reaching the same number on Discord. Regular meme contests and rewards programs have created a loyal, fun-loving fanbase around HIPP token.

The monthly chart shows that the price has seen major peaks and valleys already this month, bouncing right off the support around the $0.000000004 area twice before climbing much higher each time. Currently, HIPP meme coins are changing hands around $0.000000005281 on major exchanges that listed the coin.

📢 $10,000 Aidrop! 📢



You read that right.



We're giving away ten THOUSAND dollars worth of $HIPP to the El Hippo community, with 1,000 winners.🤯🤑



👉 Visit the airdrop bot for all the details! https://t.co/bGbAAnGDZQ pic.twitter.com/xlRSkFq9tA — El Hippo (@elhippomeme) October 24, 2023

To celebrate the community milestones, the project representatives announced a $10,000 airdrop. The team also gives away $700 each week via Zealy rewards. These giveaways have helped foster a very active community of online fans creating and sharing memes, constantly expanding the project’s brand awareness.

Advertisement

As such, HIPP cryptocurrency might be on the eve of other big developments that can trigger the optimism of retail investors.

As covered by U.Today previously, El Hippo (HIPP) cryptocurrency was launched in Q3, 2023. It merges the fancy ethos of meme coins with a balanced community development strategy and active marketing efforts.

Its contributors are sure that sometimes the coin might follow the success of the largest meme coins by market capitalization, including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI).

LINK and XMR: Large-cap altcoins surged in October

Amid the increased "greed" on the market inspired by Bitcoin's (BTC) recent spike to $35,000, many large-cap altcoins are posting double-digit gains.

For instance, Chainlink's token LINK has already started a clear upward trend on the monthly charts.

LINK is now trading at $11.47, a major 40% increase from the $7.2 price point seen earlier this month. Chainlink is a major player in the Web3 sector, acting as an oracle that feeds real-time information such as crypto prices to Web3 applications. LINK is used to pay node operators for retrieving smart contracts among other functions, giving the token a potentially important role in the future of Web3 information sharing.

Chainlink is currently ranked at #12 by market cap.

Meanwhile, the largest privacy cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) has increased 13% this month from a low of $145, currently trading at $172. According to some estimations, the coin might still be undervalued. XMR dominates the privacy coin space, with the nearest competitor, Zcash, holding a market cap almost seven times smaller at $4688 million to Monero’s $3.1 billion.

Monero has use cases such as protecting high-net worth individuals from revealing their balance when making a crypto transaction, and the token is currently ranked at #24 by market cap.