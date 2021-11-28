Shiba Inu Is Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter This November

Sun, 11/28/2021 - 11:42
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu continues to enjoy great popularity on social media in spite of the price slump
Despite the fact that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is down 43.1% this November, the meme coin’s Twitter game remains strong.

According to data shared by cryptocurrency analytics platform CryptoRank, the canine token is the second-most popular cryptocurrency on the social platform this November with a total of 4.02 million mentions.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is in first place with over 10 million mentions.

Ether (ETH) has managed to log 2.7 million mentions and secure third place.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also within the top five with 1.86 million and 1.76 million Twitter mentions, respectively.
While failing to regain its bullish momentum, Shiba Inu continues to see more merchant adoption, with electronics retailer Newegg recently confirming its plan to add Shiba Inu as a new payment option.

The meme coin also continues to see more exchange listings in spite of the price drawdown.

As reported by U.Today, the official Shiba Inu Twitter account surpassed Ether by the number of followers in early November.

