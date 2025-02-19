Drift Zone Schedules TGE, Teases Rewards for Early Adopters

Advertisement

Drift Zone, a Web3 gaming studio building the next cohort of Gacha games, finally announces its token generation event. Accompanied by a couple of generous incentives with rewards, it is expected to be followed by the listing of DT token on MEXC, a global centralized exchange.

Drift Zone Web3 gaming innovator announces TGE, incentives for early adopters

According to the official statement by its team, Drift Zone, a cutting-edge Web3 games developer, announces a token generation event (TGE) for its DT cryptocurrency. The token kicks off on Eesee, a popular platform for initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs).

The $DT IDO is now LIVE on @eesee_io!



This is your last chance to secure $DT before trading commences on @MEXC_Official tomorrow.



Don’t miss out!https://t.co/DUX0bW1y9g https://t.co/XxlWQnyi85 — Drift Zone (@DriftZoneGG) February 19, 2025

To encourage long-term engagement and prevent immediate token sell-offs, Drift Zone is rolling out an exclusive "Early Adopter" campaign, offering lucrative incentives for both passive investors and active users.

With the Passive Investor Rewards incentive, a wallet snapshot will be taken on a specified date, and holders who maintain or increase their token balance over a set period will qualify for additional allocations, airdrops and bonus tokens each month for a predetermined duration.

Also, users who actively engage with the Drift Zone ecosystem will be rewarded based on their token utilization in-app. Engagement metrics such as in-app transactions and feature interactions will determine eligibility for tiered rewards, ensuring that active participation translates into greater benefits.

MEXC listing happens tomorrow, Feb. 20

Since implementing a full staking mechanism within the time frame is not feasible, this campaign will serve as a strategic initiative to encourage user retention and mitigate excessive selling pressure post-launch.

Besides that, Drift Zone already secured DT listing partnership with MEXC, a major tier-1 centralized exchange. The token is set to debut on MEXC tomorrow, Feb. 20, 2025.

DT cryptocurrency will be available in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, starting from 12:00 p.m. UTC.

.@DriftZoneGG, combines battle gaming with massive rewards in a revolutionary new game launching on February 20, 2025, is coming to #MEXCKickstarter🚀



🗳Vote with $MX to share massive airdrops

📈 $DT/USDT Trading:2025-02-20 12:00 (UTC)



Details:https://t.co/zACo2Y5iph pic.twitter.com/LVEjJAVIQb — MEXC_Listings (@MEXC_Listings) February 19, 2025

Drift Zone is committed to fostering a sustainable and engaging ecosystem for its community. By strategically aligning with top-tier platforms and implementing robust incentive mechanisms, the project aims to ensure a successful TGE and long-term growth.