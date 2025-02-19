Advertisement
    Drift Zone Schedules TGE, Teases Rewards for Early Adopters

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 13:35
    Drift Zone Schedules TGE, Teases Rewards for Early Adopters
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Drift Zone, a Web3 gaming studio building the next cohort of Gacha games, finally announces its token generation event. Accompanied by a couple of generous incentives with rewards, it is expected to be followed by the listing of DT token on MEXC, a global centralized exchange. 

    Drift Zone Web3 gaming innovator announces TGE, incentives for early adopters

    According to the official statement by its team, Drift Zone, a cutting-edge Web3 games developer, announces a token generation event (TGE) for its DT cryptocurrency. The token kicks off on Eesee, a popular platform for initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs).

    To encourage long-term engagement and prevent immediate token sell-offs, Drift Zone is rolling out an exclusive "Early Adopter" campaign, offering lucrative incentives for both passive investors and active users.

    With the Passive Investor Rewards incentive, a wallet snapshot will be taken on a specified date, and holders who maintain or increase their token balance over a set period will qualify for additional allocations, airdrops and bonus tokens each month for a predetermined duration.

    Also, users who actively engage with the Drift Zone ecosystem will be rewarded based on their token utilization in-app. Engagement metrics such as in-app transactions and feature interactions will determine eligibility for tiered rewards, ensuring that active participation translates into greater benefits.

    MEXC listing happens tomorrow, Feb. 20

    Since implementing a full staking mechanism within the time frame is not feasible, this campaign will serve as a strategic initiative to encourage user retention and mitigate excessive selling pressure post-launch.

    Besides that, Drift Zone already secured DT listing partnership with MEXC, a major tier-1 centralized exchange. The token is set to debut on MEXC tomorrow, Feb. 20, 2025.

    DT cryptocurrency will be available in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, starting from 12:00 p.m. UTC.

    Drift Zone is committed to fostering a sustainable and engaging ecosystem for its community. By strategically aligning with top-tier platforms and implementing robust incentive mechanisms, the project aims to ensure a successful TGE and long-term growth.

