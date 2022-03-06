Drake Loses $275,000 Bitcoin Bet

Drake lost more than a quarter million dollars after Colby Covingto ended up being the superior mixed martial artist

Canadian rapper Drake has lost roughly $275,000 in Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, after placing a bet on American professional mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal.



The “In My Feelings” hitmaker expected Masvidal to defeat Colby Covingto during a seismic UFC 272 event that took place on Saturday on the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.



Since Drake placed his audacious bet on the underdog, he could have walked away with more than $700,000.

Drake appears to have placed a large wager on Jorge Masvidal at #UFC272 💰 pic.twitter.com/OuUTOreDGj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 6, 2022

Sadly for the superstar rapper, the upset didn’t happen, and Covingto won the grudge match by unanimous decision after dominating every round.