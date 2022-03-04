BREAKING: Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as Sell-Off Intensifies

Fri, 03/04/2022 - 20:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has slipped below the $40,000 level
BREAKING: Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as Sell-Off Intensifies
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped to an intraday low of $39,621 on the Bitstamp exchange at 8:01 p.m. UTC.

BTC
The largest cryptocurrency is now trading below the $40,000 level for the first time since Feb. 28.

Bitcoin has plunged over 12% over the last three days, with bears asserting their dominance.

Bitcoin Is Up 5,800% Since Warren Buffett Dismissed It for the First Time
The market capitalization of the top cryptocurrency currently stands at $757 billion.

The largest cryptocurrency is down 42.23% from its record peak that was achieved in November.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

