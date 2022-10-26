Dormant Whale Wallet Sends ETH Up by 8% After Making This Move

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 01:03
article image
Wahid Pessarlay
ETH whale wallet which has been dormant since 2016 come active amid a surge in the price of the token
Dormant Whale Wallet Sends ETH Up by 8% After Making This Move
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A long-dormant Ether (ETH) whale wallet has come active for the first time in over six years, according to Santiment. The move has coincided with bullish price action in the ETH market. 

The whale moved 15,000 ETH, worth around $22.2 million, after having made its last transaction on Oct. 4, 2016. The tokens were moved to an empty wallet. 

The crypto market intelligence platform says that the price of ETH has risen around 8.1% since the wallet activity was recorded. The price action saw ETH jump above $1,500 for the first time since the Merge was completed six weeks ago, as stated by Santiment. 

ETH rally wiping out short traders

The address is not the only long-dormant whale that has become active recently. Another whale address that was last active in 2015 was also active recently, moving 400 ETH as U.Today reports

Santiment had also previously pointed out that whale addresses have moved around 320,000 ETH since Oct. 20. The price of ETH first reacted by declining, but has bounced considerably since then. 

Meanwhile, this rapid price bounce has seen short traders in the futures market face cascading liquidations. More than $105 million worth of ETH shorts were liquidated within less than an hour during trading on Oct. 25 with the FTX exchange accounting for the lion's share of liquidations.

#Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Wahid Pessarlay

Wahid is an experienced writer, interested in everything decentralized since 2019.

Before joining U.Today, he wrote for some of the top DeFi and CeFi outlets, bringing in millions of views and educating readers with his knowledge of the industry.

related image Potential Bear Storm Underway as Crypto Liquidations Hit New Highs, Analyst Expects
10/26/2022 - 03:18
Potential Bear Storm Underway as Crypto Liquidations Hit New Highs, Analyst Expects
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Returns to Pre-80% Rally Level: Crypto Market Review, October 25
10/25/2022 - 23:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Returns to Pre-80% Rally Level: Crypto Market Review, October 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25
10/25/2022 - 22:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk