Dogelon Mars (ELON), Publicis Sapient Bring Metaverses Back With Cutting-Edge AI Innovations

Dogelon Mars (ELON), one of the most community-centric meme coins, shares the details of its novel initiative that launches in collaboration with Publicis Sapient metaverse innovator. The new metaverse venue will employ the cutting-edge developments of artificial intelligence usage in Web3.

Dogelon Mars, a community-oriented meme coin and ecosystem inspired by humanity’s ambition to reach Mars, has entered into a long-term collaboration with digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient to create an AI-powered metaverse platform.

The new platform, dubbed Dogelon: Land on Mars, is set to be unveiled in Q3, 2024. The service will integrate AI tools for a fully immersive and engaging user experience, broadening the meme coin’s ecosystem by facilitating new community interactions.

Since meme coin projects are highly dependent on the success of their community relations, Dogelon Mars’s launching of an AI-powered metaverse demonstrates a new and ambitious way to enhance and expand community-building efforts.

In an exclusive comment, Dogelon Mars marketing manager Mark Wilson stressed the importance of the upcoming collaboration for the entire segment of metaverses in 2024:

We always knew building a Dogelon Mars-themed metaverse was a development that our project and our community would value, and it was a no-brainer to partner with Publicis Sapient to make our vision a reality.

The collaboration between Dogelon Mars and Publicis Sapient brings the rich narrative behind the meme coin, where its namesake character explores the great mysteries of the galaxy, to life.

New opportunities for ELON token holder community

The signature AI feature being integrated into “Dogelon: Land on Mars” is terraforming, which uses an advanced text-to-3D generator, allowing users to create anything imaginable by simply requesting it.

For example, users can request a treehouse overlooking a mountain lake, and the AI system will generate a 3D model in under a minute. Users can burn Dogelon Mars’s native ELON token to receive land in the future, with each parcel receiving 100 AI generations.

Publicis Sapient’s Global Head of Web3 Vlad Panov foresees that the collaboration will unlock new horizons for AI, metaverse, crypto fans, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs:

The metaverse is a concept that seems to be re-entering the public consciousness of late, and the limitless potential of AI is a major reason why. The renewed interest comes at a time when Web3 is beginning to thrive once again. As Web3 organizations of all types look for ways to expand their ecosystems and foster a shared sense of community, we are seeing a lot of interest in our metaverse services.

It should be added that Publicis Sapient runs a Web3 Quick Start Program that delivers concepts and design capabilities, including advanced AI tools, to clients within weeks, making it an early mover in metaverse-specific services.

Dogelon: Land on Mars showcases potential of Rufus L2

The soon-to-launch metaverse platform will run on Dogelon Mars’s layer-2 chain: Rufus, which will reduce gas fees and help develop a GameFi ecosystem.

The ELON token will serve as the official currency of its metaverse and will be the token used to pay gas fees on Rufus. Additionally, ELON’s utility within “Dogelon: Land On Mars” unlocks access to exclusive NFT marketplaces, governance rights, community events, exclusive content and experiences, and much more.