Dogecoin "Takes Over" Fast-Food Giant Chipotle

Tue, 07/26/2022 - 20:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major brands continue to use Dogecoin in order to drive engagement, with Chipotle tweeting a ludicrous picture that shows a Shiba Inu dog taking over its restaurant
Dogecoin "Takes Over" Fast-Food Giant Chipotle
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle has posted a picture with a giant Shiba Inu dog on top of one of its restaurants in an apparent reference to meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The whimsical picture attracted plenty of attention on Twitter because of the fans of the largest canine coin.

As reported by U.Today, Chipotle recently announced that it would give away roughly $200,000 worth of cryptocurrencies as part of its new promotional campaign. Dogecoin fans can win up to $3,000 in their favorite cryptocurrencies until Saturday. On Sunday, $11,250 worth of DOGE will be up for grabs.  

The Denver, Colorado-based company started accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and a bunch of other cryptocurrencies in early June.

Last year, Chipotle launched its first crypto campaign called "Burritos or Bitcoin."

In November, Burger King, another major fast-food chain, also started giving away free crypto, putting Dogecoin on its menu.
  
Other major companies have also attempted to capitalize on the canine craze, which took over the investment world in 2021. Unilever-owned Axe has already organized two Dogecoin-themed giveaways.

Even high-end brands are not shying away from canine coins. In early May, Gucci started accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu alongside other major cryptocurrencies.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image "Crypto King" Barry Silbert Hyping Up Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
07/26/2022 - 19:04
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Hyping Up Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC Might Drop to $19,000 Again, ETH Fees Plunge Ahead of Merge Event, Cardano Reaches New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/26/2022 - 16:37
BTC Might Drop to $19,000 Again, ETH Fees Plunge Ahead of Merge Event, Cardano Reaches New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Founder Expounds Utility of Blockchain to Bitcoin Maximalist Max Keiser
07/26/2022 - 16:28
Cardano Founder Expounds Utility of Blockchain to Bitcoin Maximalist Max Keiser
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide