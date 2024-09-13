    Dogecoin Skyrockets 50% in Volume as DOGE Price Pump Stuns Cryptocurrency Market

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price of Dogecoin soars over 5%, while trading volume skyrockets 50%, turning heads in cryptocurrency market
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 15:55
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 50% in Volume as DOGE Price Pump Stuns Cryptocurrency Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is on the rise as, with a staggering spike of over 5.2% today, it is getting close to a critical resistance level, which is currently at $0.115. If this resistance is broken, it could send the price as high as $0.15. 

    Right now, Dogecoin is making a name for itself as one of the top performers among major cryptocurrencies, with a notable increase in trading volume to match.

    Dogecoin's trading volume has seen a big jump — about a 50% increase in just 24 hours on the DOGE perpetual futures market. Coinglass says that the derivatives trading volume for Dogecoin has reached over $1 billion, making it the ninth largest asset in this particular derivatives market.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    On a different note, it is worth mentioning the spot market stats for Dogecoin. CoinMarketCap says that DOGE's turnover has shot up by a whopping 24.26%, reaching an impressive $584.4 million. That puts Dogecoin in seventh place for spot market turnover, not including stablecoins like USDT and USDC.

    When you look at the total trading volume of Dogecoin across both spot and futures markets, it is now over $1.58 billion, which is pretty impressive. With a market cap of $32.35 billion, this means that trading volume is 10% of market cap, which shows that trading is getting more active and that more people are interested in the meme coin market.

    As the crypto market keeps an eye on things, the recent developments in Dogecoin's trading volume and price action show that more and more people are getting involved in market activity.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

