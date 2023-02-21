Shiba Inu Rival Releases Its Roadmap for 2023

Floki Inu has unveiled its ambitious roadmap for this year

Floki, a cryptocurrency project with an insatiable appetite for success, has unveiled its 2023 roadmap, paving the way for a transparent journey for the Floki community.

The roadmap provides a clear direction for the project's objectives and aims to keep the Floki community informed of its progress throughout the remainder of the year.

The plans include completed initiatives, such as launching a merchandise store and partnering with Binance Pay for crypto payments, as well as upcoming phases involving the launch of a native staking program, a redesign of the FlokiFi protocol, and the release of the Floki Debit Card.

The fourth phase will see the release of Valhalla, a flagship utility product and metaverse game. Floki's roadmap emphasizes transparency and the project's determination to compete with other cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.

The Floki team highlights that the roadmap's phases are flexible and not necessarily bound by specific timelines.

The project claims that its focus on transparency and innovation sets it apart in the cryptocurrency market and demonstrates its determination to become a major player in the field, challenging competitors such as Shiba Inu.

As reported by U.Today, the popular meme coin recently experienced a significant price boost after being listed on the KuCoin exchange. The price also went up due to Twitter CEO Elon Musk teasing social media users with a photo of his Shiba Inu dog named Floki.

In late January, the price of the token surged more than 50% after the Floki DAO rallied around a proposal to permanently remove 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens from circulation.