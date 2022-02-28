Warning: Scammers Potentially Use Shiba Inu Brand to Steal Users' Funds on Tron

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 11:39
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Reportedly, developers left code lines that prohibit the selling of the token
Warning: Scammers Potentially Use Shiba Inu Brand to Steal Users' Funds on Tron
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

PeckShield has released an announcement regarding the Shiba Inu token on the Tron blockchain that appears to be a honeypot for Shiba Inu users who wanted to move their funds to another blockchain.

According to the blockchain security firm, the contract contains a piece of code that allows the selling of the token only for whitelisted users. Wallet addresses that received tokens but have not entered the whitelist will not be able to transfer funds.

PeckShield also recommended avoiding any tokens or coins that limit users' ability to sell, transfer or make operations with their own funds. Quite often, developers open token sales, distribute tokens and then limit some wallets from selling digital assets on exchanges.

The only way to fix the issues and avoid a serious exploit is to fork the whole token, which is almost impossible to do in conditions of full decentralization of the community or a token with a relatively small capitalization and number of holders.

Related
XRP Investors Maintain High Optimism as Ripple Lawsuit Expert Discovery Wraps Up

According to the bscscan page, the ShibaTron token has a $60 million capitalization and 5,500 holders, which could be considered a large project for a token with a significant exploit hidden in the code.

As the transactions page suggests, numerous users are still interacting with the contract and swapping their altcoins for the token despite all the warnings published on social media. Some users are also expressing hopes and note that developers left the rule in the code unintentionally and are not trying to scam their users.

#Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending in Africa Gains Traction with First Set of Loans Disbursed: Details
02/28/2022 - 13:11
Cardano's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending in Africa Gains Traction with First Set of Loans Disbursed: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Whales Keeps Buying MATIC and LINK, While Holding Large Amount of SHIB
02/28/2022 - 13:02
Whales Keeps Buying MATIC and LINK, While Holding Large Amount of SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Uniswap Flips Ethereum to Become Most Traded Token Among Whales
02/28/2022 - 11:12
Uniswap Flips Ethereum to Become Most Traded Token Among Whales
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide