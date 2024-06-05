Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Big Way to Make Profits in Next 5 Years

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin creator shared his take on how humanity can earn income in future
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 12:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, who joined efforts with Jackson Palmer to create the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, has published an ironic prediction about how he expects to make a living roughly five years from now.

    He shared his jesting expectation in the comments to his tweet, where he asked his two million X followers about what they are looking forward to most in the next five years. The thing that the DOGE cofounder looks forward to is letting robots do his job and earn him passive income.

    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Since robots are widely expected to be connected to artificial intelligence, one may say that Markus expects to earn money with the help of AI in the not-so-distant future.

    In March this year, Scientific American published an article about the first experiments integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into robots, expecting it to be a promising model for allowing robots to self-learn about the constantly changing world around them, to make it easier for them to be used in everyday life, servicing people.

    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 10:56
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    OpenAI and ChatGPT criticism from Elon Musk

    Among the critics of OpenAI’s product is famous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has accused OpenAI and other tech giants like Meta many times of training AI to be socially agreeable and politically correct (“woke”). Musk, who is the founder of the xAI start-up that produced the Grok AI chatbot, believes that AIs must be trained to be as honest and curious as possible.

    According to Musk's theory, woke AI may bring humanity to a bad end and even destroy it; he stated this when he referred to "2001: A Space Odyssey," a popular sci-fi movie based on a script written by classic author of science fiction Arthur C. Clarke. In this movie, the robot Hal onboard the starship ended up killing the entire crew since it had been forced to lie to them.

    Overall, Musk believes that in the future, artificial intelligence will dominate over biological life, with the latter serving mostly as a “backstop or buffer of intelligence.” Within the next three years, he predicted, AI will be able to write novels as well as J.K. Rowling, discover new physics principles and overall be better at anything humans can do.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Elon Musk #ChatGPT #OpenAI
