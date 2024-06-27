Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE creator responded to recent tweet of Elon Musk, along with rest of X community
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 11:49
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has once again shown his ability to engage with the crypto community on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) he owns.

    Advertisement

    His recent tweet has triggered a large number of responses in the comments, even though the tweet itself did not state anything remarkable, apart from hinting at the "Hawk Tuah girl" meme that is trendy now.

    One of those who responded to Musk’s “message” was Billy Markus – Musk's pen pal, who created Musk's favorite Dogecoin, together with Jackson Palmer, and launched it in December 2013.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Will XRP's $0.5 Reversal Finally Happen? Bitcoin Can (BTC) Hold Above $60,000, Cardano (ADA) Lost $0.4: What's Next?

    Musk published an image of a flying hawk. Markus responded with a picture of a sitting hawk and an American football player waiting to throw a ball.

    Elon Musk’s tweet, while bearing no special message, has by now collected 431,000 likes, 29,000 reposts and 28,000 comments, showing that the tech mogul still has the power to engage with the X community online easily.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 07:35
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Musk confirms AI adoption spreading fast

    Roughly a week ago, as reported by U.Today, Elon Musk visited the Cannes Lions conference, where he did a public interview with Mark Read, the boss of large advertising agency WPP Plc. During this talk, Musk answered various questions, including one about him issuing rude comments addressed at advertisers on X, and particularly Disney CEO Bob Iger.

    Musk explained that he hates to be blackmailed with money, so he would rather X bear financial losses from some advertisers leaving the platform rather than letting them destroy free speech on X.

    Related
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 13:17
    Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    When asked about how far the daily use of artificial intelligence-powered tools has spread recently, Musk said that he had asked his eldest son recently, who is in college, how many of his fellow students are using AI tools to help them with their writing. The response to that was that everyone is basically using AI. Musk did not specify whether he was talking about software that checks writing for plagiarism or helps to beat plagiarism detection software.

    According to the statement made by Elon Musk on AI’s short-term future prospects, we are currently less than three years away from AI writing novels on J. K. Rowling’s level, making new discoveries in physics and generally becoming better at anything that humans can do.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Jun 27, 2024 - 11:43
    Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Skyrocket in July If This Comes True
    Jun 27, 2024 - 11:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Skyrocket in July If This Comes True
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Silk Road Bitcoin on Move Again: Details
    Jun 27, 2024 - 11:43
    Silk Road Bitcoin on Move Again: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Discover the $XOO (XOOCITY) Listing on XT
    ShibSharks: A New and Revolutionary Meme Project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Skyrocket in July If This Comes True
    Show all