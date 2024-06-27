Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has once again shown his ability to engage with the crypto community on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) he owns.

His recent tweet has triggered a large number of responses in the comments, even though the tweet itself did not state anything remarkable, apart from hinting at the "Hawk Tuah girl" meme that is trendy now.

One of those who responded to Musk’s “message” was Billy Markus – Musk's pen pal, who created Musk's favorite Dogecoin, together with Jackson Palmer, and launched it in December 2013.

Musk published an image of a flying hawk. Markus responded with a picture of a sitting hawk and an American football player waiting to throw a ball.

Elon Musk’s tweet, while bearing no special message, has by now collected 431,000 likes, 29,000 reposts and 28,000 comments, showing that the tech mogul still has the power to engage with the X community online easily.

Musk confirms AI adoption spreading fast

Roughly a week ago, as reported by U.Today, Elon Musk visited the Cannes Lions conference, where he did a public interview with Mark Read, the boss of large advertising agency WPP Plc. During this talk, Musk answered various questions, including one about him issuing rude comments addressed at advertisers on X, and particularly Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Musk explained that he hates to be blackmailed with money, so he would rather X bear financial losses from some advertisers leaving the platform rather than letting them destroy free speech on X.

When asked about how far the daily use of artificial intelligence-powered tools has spread recently, Musk said that he had asked his eldest son recently, who is in college, how many of his fellow students are using AI tools to help them with their writing. The response to that was that everyone is basically using AI. Musk did not specify whether he was talking about software that checks writing for plagiarism or helps to beat plagiarism detection software.

According to the statement made by Elon Musk on AI’s short-term future prospects, we are currently less than three years away from AI writing novels on J. K. Rowling’s level, making new discoveries in physics and generally becoming better at anything that humans can do.