    Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial Statement on Crypto Bloodbath

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community stunned as Dogecoin founder reacts to market crash
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 12:30
    Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial Statement on Crypto Bloodbath
    Cover image via u.today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The ongoing crypto crash has stunned the overall community as more than $500 billion were wiped out of the total crypto market capitalization in the last two days. As expected, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus has given a surprising yet humorous reaction to this horrific event.

    Taking to social media platform X, Markus tweeted how major news headlines have not been reflecting the sentiment seen on the market. He shared a screenshot of two news headlines discussing the bullish sentiment on the market after the recent launch of Ethereum spot ETFs.

    The DOGE founder seemingly criticized this move from the media as he found it funny that these publications are not caught up with the ongoing crypto bloodbath. Markus is known for his humor and sarcasm, and he openly called out these media headlines for not following the market sentiment very well.

    Market crash looks horrible

    Billy Markus, who is known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, shared another tweet as he reacted to the market crash in a humorous way. An X user shared a screenshot of a Google translation that shows that the word "kamala" means "horrible" in Finnish. It was a dig at U.S. politician Kamala Harris.

    However, Markus responded to it by saying that the crypto market has been looking very "kamala." He is basically highlighting that the market is in a horrible condition. Using humor and sarcasm, the Dogecoin founder is highlighting the worsening market conditions as millions have been liquidated recently.

    Largest three-day crypto wipeout

    The crypto market witnessed a huge crash on Sunday, which continued today as well. It was triggered by the recently disclosed poor employment data, as well as stagnant growth among tech stocks. There have also been revived fears of an economic recession around the globe.

    As of this publication, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $51,806, as it fell 14.53% during the last 24 hours. Moreover, almost $371 million have been liquidated from the BTC market during this time. It appears that the broader crypto market is going to face more challenges this week. Reactions from industry leaders like the Dogecoin founder are reflecting this bearish sentiment.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

