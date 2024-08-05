Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial Statement on Crypto Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ongoing crypto crash has stunned the overall community as more than $500 billion were wiped out of the total crypto market capitalization in the last two days. As expected, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus has given a surprising yet humorous reaction to this horrific event.

Taking to social media platform X, Markus tweeted how major news headlines have not been reflecting the sentiment seen on the market. He shared a screenshot of two news headlines discussing the bullish sentiment on the market after the recent launch of Ethereum spot ETFs.

it’s funny when headlines haven’t caught up with the market pic.twitter.com/h0gIUzP5QD — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 5, 2024

The DOGE founder seemingly criticized this move from the media as he found it funny that these publications are not caught up with the ongoing crypto bloodbath. Markus is known for his humor and sarcasm, and he openly called out these media headlines for not following the market sentiment very well.

Market crash looks horrible

Billy Markus, who is known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, shared another tweet as he reacted to the market crash in a humorous way. An X user shared a screenshot of a Google translation that shows that the word "kamala" means "horrible" in Finnish. It was a dig at U.S. politician Kamala Harris.

However, Markus responded to it by saying that the crypto market has been looking very "kamala." He is basically highlighting that the market is in a horrible condition. Using humor and sarcasm, the Dogecoin founder is highlighting the worsening market conditions as millions have been liquidated recently.

Largest three-day crypto wipeout

The crypto market witnessed a huge crash on Sunday, which continued today as well. It was triggered by the recently disclosed poor employment data, as well as stagnant growth among tech stocks. There have also been revived fears of an economic recession around the globe.