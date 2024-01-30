Dogecoin (DOGE) to Las Vegas? Elon Musk’s X Secures New License in Key U.S. State

In a groundbreaking development, X has achieved a significant milestone by securing a money transmitter license from Nevada regulators. This key licensing designation establishes X as a formidable player in the financial sector, positioning it to facilitate cross-border money transfers akin to industry giants like CashApp and PayPal.
The approval, granted on Jan. 29, represents a strategic move toward fulfilling Elon Musk's ambitious vision of transforming his recently acquired social media platform, Twitter, into an all-encompassing application capable of handling financial transactions.
Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022, envisions X as the ultimate "everything app," and this recent licensing triumph marks a pivotal step toward realizing that objective. X had previously obtained currency transmitter licenses in various American states, including Arkansas, Wyoming, Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
X Payments and Dogecoin
Last week, X unveiled its Payments account, signaling a strategic foray into the financial sector. Musk's unwavering commitment is evident, paving the way for the anticipated launch of peer-to-peer payments, potentially accessible to the public by mid-2024.
A noteworthy development coincided with the recent surge in Dogecoin's price, aligning with updates on Xpayments' social media page. While Musk dismisses any plans of issuing company tokens, speculation within the crypto community is rife about a possible collaboration between DOGE and X.
The regulatory green light from Nevada solidifies X's growing influence in the financial landscape, marking a significant stride in Elon Musk's journey to redefine the boundaries of financial technology.
The tantalizing question now arises: Could this licensing success pave the way for Dogecoin's integration with X, especially in the vibrant city of Las Vegas?