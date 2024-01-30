Dogecoin (DOGE) to Las Vegas? Elon Musk’s X Secures New License in Key U.S. State

In a groundbreaking development, X has achieved a significant milestone by securing a money transmitter license from Nevada regulators. This key licensing designation establishes X as a formidable player in the financial sector, positioning it to facilitate cross-border money transfers akin to industry giants like CashApp and PayPal.

The approval, granted on Jan. 29, represents a strategic move toward fulfilling Elon Musk 's ambitious vision of transforming his recently acquired social media platform, Twitter, into an all-encompassing application capable of handling financial transactions.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022, envisions X as the ultimate "everything app," and this recent licensing triumph marks a pivotal step toward realizing that objective. X had previously obtained currency transmitter licenses in various American states, including Arkansas, Wyoming, Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

X Payments and Dogecoin

Last week, X unveiled its Payments account, signaling a strategic foray into the financial sector. Musk's unwavering commitment is evident, paving the way for the anticipated launch of peer-to-peer payments, potentially accessible to the public by mid-2024.

A noteworthy development coincided with the recent surge in Dogecoin's price , aligning with updates on Xpayments' social media page. While Musk dismisses any plans of issuing company tokens, speculation within the crypto community is rife about a possible collaboration between DOGE and X.

The regulatory green light from Nevada solidifies X's growing influence in the financial landscape, marking a significant stride in Elon Musk's journey to redefine the boundaries of financial technology.

The tantalizing question now arises: Could this licensing success pave the way for Dogecoin's integration with X, especially in the vibrant city of Las Vegas?