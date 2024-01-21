Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Goes Green as Elon Musk's Xpayments Nears Launch

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Elon Musk's Xpayments sparks Dogecoin price surge: Will DOGE be adopted?
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 9:15
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced an unexpected surge, soaring by more than 14% within a mere 12 hours. The cryptocurrency, known for its meme-inspired roots, witnessed a rapid increase from $0.079 to $0.091, leaving the crypto community buzzing with speculation.

The driving force behind this explosive growth appears to be linked to the enigmatic figure of Elon Musk and his ambitious project, Xpayments. The renowned entrepreneur, recognized for his penchant for cryptocurrencies, particularly DOGE and Bitcoin (BTC), has been making waves with his plans to transform X into a super application, encompassing various services, including financial offerings.

""
DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Notably, X, formerly associated with Twitter, officially launched its Xpayments account, signaling a pivotal move into the financial sector. Musk's commitment to this venture is underscored by the acquisition of licenses for money operations in multiple U.S. states. Reports suggest that X is gearing up to introduce peer-to-peer payments, with Musk hinting at potential public availability by mid-2024.

Dogecoin to X?

While Musk has categorically stated that his companies have no intention of issuing their own tokens, the surge in DOGE's price coincides with the unveiling of updates to Xpayments' social media page. This has ignited speculation among the crypto community about a potential integration or collaboration between Dogecoin and X, further fueled by Musk's well-known affinity for both DOGE and BTC.

However, as of now, whether Dogecoin is on the brink of a significant partnership with X or if this is merely a market reaction to Musk's influence remains to be seen.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

