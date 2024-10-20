Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 27%: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grow Even Bigger?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin just skyrocketed 27%, and now everyone watching Shiba Inu — could SHIB be next in line for massive breakout?
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 12:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The largest and perhaps most popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) ends the third week of October on an extremely bullish note with a 28.5% gain and a price of $0.143. This price level for DOGE is the highest since June 10, which is more than a third of a year.

    As a result, in one week, Dogecoin has wiped out the entire price decline of the meme cryptocurrency over the past four months, and discussions in the crypto space are already including talk of not only reaching an all-time high soon, but going as high as $1 per DOGE.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    What could be next for Dogecoin is certainly an interesting question, but even more interesting is who will be next after DOGE in repeating such a result. There is no doubt about it and the number one candidate to watch out for is Shiba Inu (SHIB).

    Spotlight: Shiba Inu (SHIB) price

    It's no secret that SHIB is a kind of beta game for DOGE, and the movements of the two meme tokens often correlate.

    Indeed, their price movements are identical in nature, and the last few weeks have been no exception. However, the price of the Shiba Inu token has only increased by 7.11% over the last week, following a similar pattern to DOGE, but with four times less result.

    From one point of view, Dogecoin has its triggers in the form of the U.S. election, something SHIB does not have. However, few would argue that the cryptocurrency market is ultimately governed by what is depicted on the price chart, and on that basis there is little doubt that the Shiba Inu token will continue to follow its "elder" upward.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

