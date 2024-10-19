Shiba Inu Approaches $0.00002: Will This Breakout Level Hold?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a notable price surge recently, driven by increased buying pressure. SHIB's price has been steadily climbing since October, and it now hovers near the $0.00002 mark, a level seen as a significant resistance point.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001927, after reaching highs of $0.00001956 in the early Saturday trading session. The token is up 8% weekly and has reclaimed the 12th spot in the crypto ranking with a market valuation of $11.35 billion.

The recent SHIB surge is part of the broader trend that has seen meme coins gain attention this week.

According to Santiment, this week has seen a significant surge in meme coin discussions. Traders are doubling down on high-leverage speculative meme coins as Bitcoin nears the $70,000 market, causing their discussion rates to reach the highest level since May.

Shiba Inu is currently trading close below the $0.000020 overhead barrier, showing that bullish pressure has been maintained.

Will this breakout level hold?

According to on-chain data, $0.0002 represents the resistance of a range where a substantial amount of SHIB is being held. Data from IntoTheBlock indicates that 437.68 trillion SHIB is currently being held in the range of $0.000018 and $0.000020 by 44,700 addresses.

As SHIB nears $0.00002, technical analysts are closely watching SHIB's price action to determine whether this breakout level will hold. The $0.00002 mark is seen as a critical resistance level, and breaking through it could pave the way for further gains. However, if SHIB fails to sustain this level, it could face a pullback.

The RSI is positive, indicating the possibility of a breakout. If the price closes above $0.000020, Shiba Inu will form an inverted head and shoulders pattern. This reversal setup's target objective is $0.000028.

On the other hand, if profit-taking occurs and Shiba Inu falls under the 50-day SMA of $0.000015, this could extend its stay in the $0.000012 to $0.000020 range for a little longer.