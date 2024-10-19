Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Approaches $0.00002: Will This Breakout Level Hold?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Breakout might target $0.000028 for Shiba Inu price
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 15:16
    Shiba Inu Approaches $0.00002: Will This Breakout Level Hold?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a notable price surge recently, driven by increased buying pressure. SHIB's price has been steadily climbing since October, and it now hovers near the $0.00002 mark, a level seen as a significant resistance point.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001927, after reaching highs of $0.00001956 in the early Saturday trading session. The token is up 8% weekly and has reclaimed the 12th spot in the crypto ranking with a market valuation of $11.35 billion.

    The recent SHIB surge is part of the broader trend that has seen meme coins gain attention this week.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump
    XRP Is Not Security, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Reveals in New Claim
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Major Blockchain Software Bug

    Related
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 15:34
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    According to Santiment, this week has seen a significant surge in meme coin discussions. Traders are doubling down on high-leverage speculative meme coins as Bitcoin nears the $70,000 market, causing their discussion rates to reach the highest level since May.

    Shiba Inu is currently trading close below the $0.000020 overhead barrier, showing that bullish pressure has been maintained.

    Will this breakout level hold?

    According to on-chain data, $0.0002 represents the resistance of a range where a substantial amount of SHIB is being held. Data from IntoTheBlock indicates that 437.68 trillion SHIB is currently being held in the range of $0.000018 and $0.000020 by 44,700 addresses.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    As SHIB nears $0.00002, technical analysts are closely watching SHIB's price action to determine whether this breakout level will hold. The $0.00002 mark is seen as a critical resistance level, and breaking through it could pave the way for further gains. However, if SHIB fails to sustain this level, it could face a pullback.

    The RSI is positive, indicating the possibility of a breakout. If the price closes above $0.000020, Shiba Inu will form an inverted head and shoulders pattern. This reversal setup's target objective is $0.000028.

    On the other hand, if profit-taking occurs and Shiba Inu falls under the 50-day SMA of $0.000015, this could extend its stay in the $0.000012 to $0.000020 range for a little longer.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 19, 2024 - 15:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 19, 2024 - 14:46
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Overbought, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    $KERORO Hits Solana With A Seismic Shift Expected
    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Approaches $0.00002: Will This Breakout Level Hold?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Overbought, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD