Dogecoin (DOGE) Rebound Triggered as Whales Drive $1 Billion Volume

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has recovered from its prolonged decline in the last week, with a jump in trade volume topping $1 billion, owing primarily to the acts of large holders known as “whales.”

Advertisement

Whale activity fuels DOGE surge

The number of large transactions, defined as transactions exceeding $100,000, according to IntoTheBlock, has seen a notable increase. In the past 24 hours, there have been 1,112 such transactions, indicating a flurry of activity among major players in the DOGE ecosystem.

Over the past seven days, this trend has intensified further, with large transactions reaching 1,380 at the seven-day high, and 959 at the seven-day low. Notably, the volume associated with these large transactions is equally staggering. In the past day, large transaction volume has amounted to 12.63 billion DOGE, equivalent to approximately $1.09 billion.

During the seven-day high, this volume spiked even further, reaching 16.2 billion DOGE (about $1.4 billion). Even during the seven-day low, the volume remained substantial at 8.8 billion DOGE (about $759 million).

The importance of these large transactions cannot be understated, as they not only contribute to the overall trading volume of DOGE but also serve as indicators of market sentiment and investor confidence. When whales engage in substantial transactions, it often suggests their conviction in the digital asset's prospects.

Dogecoin’s market performance and influences

At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.08627, marking a 3.05% increase in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $12 billion. The recent surge in Dogecoin closely follows the impressive rise of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin's surge, climbing by 7% in the past week, has been attributed to increased adoption by spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF makers), such as iShares by BlackRock (IBIT) and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC), which collectively hold substantial amounts of BTC.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Dogecoin Foundation has proposed an ambitious strategy to further Dogecoin usage and development. One significant aim is to expand GigaWallet's shopping cart connectivity to platforms such as Shopify, making it easier for online merchants to accept Dogecoin as payment.