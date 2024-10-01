Dogecoin (DOGE) $1.2 Billion Explosion Fading, XRP 50% Price Spike Is New Massive Target, Solana (SOL) Technical Cross Is Coming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Trading volume for Dogecoin surged significantly recently, hitting an all-time high of $1.2 billion. The sudden surge in activity caused traders and investors to jump on DOGE, temporarily driving up its price. The price momentum does, however, seem to be slowing down as the volume starts to decline, suggesting that a decline may occur soon. During this surge, DOGE reached a high of $0.124; since then it has begun to lose ground and is currently trading at roughly $0.1205.

When the volume returns to more normal levels, the price action suggests that buying power may have run out. If the buying pressure does not come back, this change in market dynamics may result in a more significant retreat. Whales and speculative traders were a major factor in the abrupt volume spike, but it appears that there is not any persistent buying interest at these high levels.

Given the decreasing volume, DOGE might find it difficult to hold onto its current price. Prices may retrace further and test some of the major support levels if volume returns to presurge levels. The 50-day moving average is located around $0.117, which is the first notable support level to keep an eye on.

For holders of DOGE, this level may offer some short-term respite; however, should it break, a more significant correction may be underway. Another crucial support level that might serve as a buffer is $0.1139, which is below that. Lastly, before DOGE moves into more bearish territory and possibly drives the price even lower, $0.1104 is the last line of defense.

Advertisement

XRP looks strong

Recent price action for XRP has been very strong, pushing the asset above $0.63 and spiking by roughly 50% from its recent lows. Talks about a potential new price target of $0.94, a significant historical level for XRP, have been triggered by the renewed bullish sentiment. The road ahead will probably be difficult for bulls, even though this target appears to be within reach.

The recent breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, which usually indicates further upside potential when paired with increasing volume and momentum, is one of the causes for optimism. For a few weeks, this pattern has been developing, and the breakout has given XRP more momentum. Although it is getting closer to overbought territory, the Relative Strength Index is still relatively strong, suggesting that buyers are still in control for the time being. It will take persistent buying pressure, though, to reach $0.94 - particularly because XRP is up against several resistance areas.

The first significant resistance is located at $0.70, which has served as a hurdle in previous attempts to break higher. In order to reach the next target, which is closer to $0.80, you must first clear this level. Taking a bigger picture view, bulls must make sure XRP stays above $0.60, which is currently a solid support level. A decline below this mark can indicate that the current rally is about to slow down and possibly reverse.

Solana's impactful signal

On the daily chart, Solana is preparing for a potentially important technical event as the 26-day EMA is about to cross the 100-day EMA. This golden cross pattern usually denotes a bullish trend and suggests that SOL's price may rise over the next several days. Charts indicate that Solana is trading at approximately $157 right now, having rebounded from a mid-September low of $142.

The asset appears to have recovered strength following a period of consolidation and is currently moving toward higher levels based on the current trend. The short-term momentum indicator, the 26-day EMA, has been rising gradually and is ready to surpass the 100-day EMA, which is a crucial sign of medium-term price movement.

The 26-day moving average cross above the 100-day moving average historically indicates a change in market sentiment from cautious to optimistic, which typically heralds the start of a bullish trend. SOL may get the momentum it needs from this cross to overcome resistance - especially at $160 and $170.