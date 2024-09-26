    Solana AI Pioneer Synesis Foundation Teams up With AirMoney DEGN: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Synesis Foundation, AirMoney DEGN have entered into strategic collaboration in DePIN segment
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 13:04
    Solana AI Pioneer Synesis Foundation Teams up With AirMoney DEGN: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Synesis Foundation, the organization behind Solana’s first AI data preprocessing solution, has announced a strategic partnership with AirMoney DEGN. Thanks to the new collaboration, AirMoney DEGN devices will set new standards in the segment of DePIN hardware for consumers.

    Solana's AI solution author Synesis Foundation partners with AirMoney DEGN

    According to an official statement by the two teams, Synesis Foundation, a flagship Solana team in AI data processing, and AirMoney DEGN, producer of multi-functional DePIN devices, have inked a link-term strategic cooperation.

    AirMoney DEGN expands the scope of the instrument offered by a conventional hardware wallet, allowing users to interact with blockchain protocols through a secure DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework. The device also supports secure trading of crypto assets and interactions with Web3 games on a number of networks. 

    The partnership with Synesis Foundation will accelerate adoption of crypto hardware within the DePIN space and increase the utility offered by the AirMoney DEGN.

    Synesis CEO Isaac Bang highlighted the paramount importance of this collaboration for the progress of the AI and DePIN segments and blockchain adoption as a whole:

    We’re just starting to scratch the surface of decentralizing the sourcing and validating of frontier data for companies working on AI solutions. There are certain data validation tasks that require a consensus by a large number of people, and opening these to crypto hardware users will result in a win-win solution for everyone.

    Prior to joining the partnership, on its journey on Solana, Synesis has executed over 1.5 million AI data task-related transactions on-chain.

    Synesis Foundation teases app release on AirMoney DEGN device

    Krzysztof Gagacki, CEO of AirMoney DEGN, foresees that the collab with Synesis will advance the utility of DePIN-powered hardware devices:

    We’re delighted to partner with Synesis Foundation to provide greater opportunities for onchain users to earn rewards for participating in the DePIN economy. Not only will this collaboration bring greater utility for existing AirMoney DEGN owners, but it will raise awareness of the benefits that dedicated hardware can bring to this thriving sector of the cryptoconomy.

    Under the terms of the partnership, Synesis Foundation will build an application that runs on the AirMoney DEGN device.

    This will enable hardware holders to participate in specific tasks to earn rewards. By helping to validate data on behalf of Synesis’ AI clients, AirMoney DEGN owners can increase their crypto earnings while supporting the DePIN economy.

    In addition to providing greater utility to DePIN users, AirMoney DEGN provides greater opportunities for participation in the growing DePIN economy.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

