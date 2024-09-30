    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of Dogecoin founders has commented on massive recent DOGE growth, Here's what he said
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 8:15
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, who collaborated with Jackson Palmer to create the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE in 2013, has shared his take on the massive 21% increase in the coin’s price last week.

    Markus did it while sticking to his traditional ironic style and criticism of the cryptocurrency market.

    Why did DOGE surge 20%? Markus sheds light on it

    Last week, the largest meme cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, Dogecoin, stunned the crypto community and meme coin lovers with astounding growth of more than 21%.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge
    XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024. Will SEC Spoil This Rally?
    $70,000 Has Never Been Closer for Bitcoin (BTC), Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reach $0.00002? Ethereum (ETH) Missing Comeback
    Saylor Replaces Water with Bitcoin

    Between Wednesday and Saturday, DOGE skyrocketed from $0.10745 and succeeded in reaching a local high of $0.13.080. The surge was close to 22%. Markus tweeted that he has “no idea” as to the reasons that fueled the massive price increase of his brainchild. It was a sort of “questions and answers” session conducted by the Dogecoin cofounder for his followers on the X platform.

    Advertisement

    In the comments. as someone pointed out that his answer was somewhat short for such an important question, Markus replied: “It’s pretty much my answer to everything crypto price related.” Yet, he complained, people continue to ask him what he thinks about crypto price movements and what triggers them.

    While the Dogecoin price climbed up quite aggressively last week, whales purchased several billions of these coins. As reported by U.Today, 1.4 billion DOGE was acquired by large cryptocurrency holders in just 48 hours for roughly $140 million in fiat.

    Besides, over the weekend, an unknown whale grabbed 1.4 billion Dogecoin. Billy Markus reacted to that with a laconic “wat” comment.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    Fri, 09/27/2024 - 08:04
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Markus to never make any crypto again

    Last week, Billy Markus published a tweet to make it clear that he is not affiliated with any cryptocurrencies, aside from Dogecoin and the Bells coin, for which he wrote the code before he made DOGE.

    Anyone who claims otherwise, he warned, is trying to deceive the crypto community and potential investors. Markus also stressed once again that he does not plan to create any new crypto by himself or become part of any team that would do so. In a separate comment, he stated that he would not make any new meme coin, in particular.

    Markus issues such clarifications from time to time since many users continue to ask him if he intends to launch any new cryptocurrency.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 8:38
    Another Developer Left Cardano: What Happens With ADA?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 5:45
    XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024. Will SEC Spoil This Rally?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Another Developer Left Cardano: What Happens With ADA?
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge
    XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024. Will SEC Spoil This Rally?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD