Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge

Billy Markus, who collaborated with Jackson Palmer to create the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE in 2013, has shared his take on the massive 21% increase in the coin’s price last week.

Markus did it while sticking to his traditional ironic style and criticism of the cryptocurrency market.

Why did DOGE surge 20%? Markus sheds light on it

Last week, the largest meme cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, Dogecoin, stunned the crypto community and meme coin lovers with astounding growth of more than 21%.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, DOGE skyrocketed from $0.10745 and succeeded in reaching a local high of $0.13.080. The surge was close to 22%. Markus tweeted that he has “no idea” as to the reasons that fueled the massive price increase of his brainchild. It was a sort of “questions and answers” session conducted by the Dogecoin cofounder for his followers on the X platform.

Q&A



Q: why is dogecoin up 20% this week?



A: no idea — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 29, 2024

In the comments. as someone pointed out that his answer was somewhat short for such an important question, Markus replied: “It’s pretty much my answer to everything crypto price related.” Yet, he complained, people continue to ask him what he thinks about crypto price movements and what triggers them.

While the Dogecoin price climbed up quite aggressively last week, whales purchased several billions of these coins. As reported by U.Today, 1.4 billion DOGE was acquired by large cryptocurrency holders in just 48 hours for roughly $140 million in fiat.

it’s pretty much my answer to everything crypto price related



yet people still ask — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 29, 2024

Besides, over the weekend, an unknown whale grabbed 1.4 billion Dogecoin. Billy Markus reacted to that with a laconic “wat” comment.

Markus to never make any crypto again

Last week, Billy Markus published a tweet to make it clear that he is not affiliated with any cryptocurrencies, aside from Dogecoin and the Bells coin, for which he wrote the code before he made DOGE.

Anyone who claims otherwise, he warned, is trying to deceive the crypto community and potential investors. Markus also stressed once again that he does not plan to create any new crypto by himself or become part of any team that would do so. In a separate comment, he stated that he would not make any new meme coin, in particular.

Markus issues such clarifications from time to time since many users continue to ask him if he intends to launch any new cryptocurrency.