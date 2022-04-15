Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15

Price Analysis
Fri, 04/15/2022 - 17:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the coins from the top 10 list grow after the recent correction?
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Friday is rather more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's drop, going down by 2.43%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bulls are still fighting to hold the vital $40,000 level against the declining trading volume. However, bears keep their pressure, trying to close the daily candle below yesterday's low at $39,500.

Related
BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 13

If they manage to do that, the fall may get to the area of $38,500-$39,000 shortly. In another case, consolidation above $40,000 is the prerequisite for a comeback to the nearest resistance at $44,200.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,134 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the only coin from the list that is growing, rising by 6.71% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has almost touched the $0.80 mark against the rising trading volume. However, despite today's growth, the altcoin remains trading in a wide range between the support at $0.5461 and the resistance at $0.9150. In case the bullrun continues, the rate may return to the zone around $0.85-$0.90.

XRP is trading at $0.7650 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday, and the rise has accounted for only 0.47%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

DOGE is trading near the zone of the most liquidity at $0.145 in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $0.15 level. If the daliy candle fixes above it, the rise may continue up to the orange resistance line at $0.1796. Such a secnario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1465 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/15/2022 - 16:21
SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Biden to Nominate Former Ripple Advisor as Top Fed Banking Regulator
04/15/2022 - 16:08
Biden to Nominate Former Ripple Advisor as Top Fed Banking Regulator
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitgames.World Provides New Play-to-Earn Experience in Freshly Developed Metaverse
04/15/2022 - 15:50
Bitgames.World Provides New Play-to-Earn Experience in Freshly Developed Metaverse
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan