Dogecoin as Legal Tender in California? This Senate Candidate Wants to Make It Happen

Timothy Ursich, a chiropractor and sports medicine specialist who is running for election for U.S. Senate in the state of California, has proposed making Dogecoin a legal tender in a recent tweet.



Ursich is calling on Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to support his campaign ahead of the June 7 primary.



The podiatrist is one of the Democratic candidates who is vying to unseat Sen. Alex Padilla, who represents the Golden State together with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (who is not up for reelection this year).



Some of the notable Democratic challengers also include tech mogul Dan O'Dowd who wants to make computers safe for humanity, mathematician Akinyemi Agbede and others.



Padilla, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill Vice President Kamala Harris's vacant seat, is the heavy favorite to win the upcoming primary as well as the general election.

Ursich views preventative healthcare and mental health as the top public policy issues.

Last month, Gov. Newsome signed an executive order that laid the groundwork for regulating the cryptocurrency industry in the state.

As reported by U.Today, California is one of the top states in terms of Bitcoin mining despite its ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. The state accounts for 7.5% of the country's hashrate.