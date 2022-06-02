Dogecoin as Legal Tender in California? This Senate Candidate Wants to Make It Happen

Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
California candidate for U.S. Senate wants to gain traction with Dogecoin community ahead of June primary

Timothy Ursich, a chiropractor and sports medicine specialist who is running for election for U.S. Senate in the state of California, has proposed making Dogecoin a legal tender in a recent tweet.

Ursich is calling on Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to support his campaign ahead of the June 7 primary.

The podiatrist is one of the Democratic candidates who is vying to unseat Sen. Alex Padilla, who represents the Golden State together with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (who is not up for reelection this year).

Some of the notable Democratic challengers also include tech mogul Dan O'Dowd who wants to make computers safe for humanity, mathematician Akinyemi Agbede and others.

Padilla, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill Vice President Kamala Harris's vacant seat, is the heavy favorite to win the upcoming primary as well as the general election.

Related
Bitcoin Has Already Bottomed Out, But Don't Expect Quick Recovery, Says Arthur Hayes
Ursich views preventative healthcare and mental health as the top public policy issues.

While it is obvious that Dogecoin does not have a snowball's chance in hell of getting adopted as legal tender in California since Ursich is likely to get a miniscule number of votes, the richest state in the U.S. has recently become more crypto-friendly.

Last month, Gov. Newsome signed an executive order that laid the groundwork for regulating the cryptocurrency industry in the state.

As reported by U.Today, California is one of the top states in terms of Bitcoin mining despite its ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. The state accounts for 7.5% of the country's hashrate.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

