DOGE, XRP Now Accepted on Romania's Largest Ticketing Platform

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 14:44
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Users can now use supported cryptocurrencies to buy tickets
Dogecoin, XRP and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay can now be spent on the biggest ticketing platform in Romania — Entertix.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) took to Twitter to share the great news of Binance Pay now being available on Entertix, Romania's largest ticketing platform. Users can now use supported cryptocurrencies to buy tickets for teams and many other events.

The Binance CEO noted that this was another crucial step in pushing crypto adoption.

Binance Pay, Binance's cryptocurrency payment technology, allows users to shop with crypto or send crypto worldwide and is currently being utilized by companies such as Travala.com and L'exception. It currently supports over 40 cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE) and several others.

In recent months, Binance has inked new partnerships targeted toward crypto adoption. Last month, the Dubai-based luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace, tapped Binance as its cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

It also announced the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for payments by allowing guests to pay for dining, stays and spa experiences using selected cryptocurrencies.

Entertix would not be the first to allow the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for ticket purchases. As reported by U.Today, the official mobile app of AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, allows users to buy tickets using Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), according to the announcement made by CEO Adam Aron sometime in April.

With the support of the top cryptocurrency payment processor, BitPay, in early March, AMC finally integrated Shiba Inu and Dogecoin payments into its website.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

