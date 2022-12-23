DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It

Dogecoin price has been pumping, while this event may have pushed it upward

Dogecoin's price has been showing rises for the second consecutive day. Earlier today, the price went up by over 5%.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk posted a tweet that might have actually been driving the price up slightly.

DOGE army looks forward to Spaces with Musk

As U.Today reported earlier this week, a major DOGE-themed account, Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo), tagged the Twitter boss in a post, asking if he would be willing to have a chat via Twitter Spaces with the DOGE community, which would love to ask Musk a few questions, talk memes, etc.

Elon Musk responded to that, saying that he was very much preoccupied but maybe could do the Spaces audio chat "closer to Christmas."

In a comment under U.Today's tweet with the article, @dogeofficialceo stated that Musk is still very busy, but he and the DOGE army remain hopeful. Christmas is the day after tomorrow, so buyers may have been pushing the DOGE price up this week in the run up to the possible Spaces chat.

DOGE listed on Bitstamp

One of the possible topics during this chat could be the implementation of Dogecoin as an option for micropayments/tipping content creators on Twitter. Elon Musk suggested using DOGE for accepting payments for Twitter Blue to the company's board earlier this year.

Aside from that, this week, Dogecoin was listed on popular crypto exchange Bitstamp. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.0779, having jumped there from $0.0747.