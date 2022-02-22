DOGE Replaces Polkadot as 12th Largest Cryptocurrency, Resurfaces Among Top Whale Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin has flipped Polkadot in terms of market capitalization. With a present market valuation of $17.13 billion, Dogecoin now ranks 12th largest cryptocurrency ahead of Polkadot's market cap of $16.09 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap Data

On Feb. 22, Dogecoin took a drubbing, together with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. It plunged to $0.12, the lowest level since early December 2021. Polkadot (DOT) has now slipped to the 13th spot after failing to stage a convincing recovery, and it trades at $16.30.

Dogecoin returns among top 10 holdings by whales

According to WhaleStats data, Dogecoin has returned to the top 10 token holdings by Binance whales. The top 1,000 BSC-based wallets are holding 324,950,073 DOGE. That is worth a whopping $46,070,284 at the current exchange rate.

Top Ten Holdings, Source: WhaleStats

As covered by U.Today earlier, U.S.-based provider of streaming TV services, Sling TV, has made Dogecoin one of the payment options for customer subscriptions and now accepts the meme crypto and other digital currencies via BitPay.

U.K. law firm gunnercooke has announced it is now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for legal and professional services, claiming to be the first major law firm in the U.K. to do so. Coinpass, a U.K.-based crypto exchange that is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a crypto-asset business, has teamed up with gunnercooke to make the transactions possible.