DOGE Price Prediction for June 19

The cryptocurrency market remains bearish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of DOGE has increased by 2.74% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the breakout of the $0.1267 level happens, the rise may continue to the $0.13 range.

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.13 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is on its way to testing the support of $0.1064. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its low, one can expect a local bounce back to the $0.14 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1251 at press time.