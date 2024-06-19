Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for June 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of DOGE rise by end of week?
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 12:45
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market remains bearish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of DOGE has increased by 2.74% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the breakout of the $0.1267 level happens, the rise may continue to the $0.13 range.

    On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. 

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.13 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is on its way to testing the support of $0.1064. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its low, one can expect a local bounce back to the $0.14 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1251 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

