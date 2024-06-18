Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps setting a new local low, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 6.60% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support level of $132.90. If the daily bar closes far from it, the bounce back may continue to the $140 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. However, one should pay attention to the daily candle's closure.

If it happens far from its low, traders may expect sideways trading in the zone of $135-$145 until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. However, if the decline continues to the $120 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $100-$110 area.

SOL is trading at $137.27 at press time.