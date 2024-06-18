Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Solana (SOL) reached oversold zone yet?
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 15:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps setting a new local low, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 6.60% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support level of $132.90. If the daily bar closes far from it, the bounce back may continue to the $140 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. However, one should pay attention to the daily candle's closure. 

    If it happens far from its low, traders may expect sideways trading in the zone of $135-$145 until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. However, if the decline continues to the $120 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $100-$110 area.

    SOL is trading at $137.27 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

