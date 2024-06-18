Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may fall of Toncoin (TON) last?
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 15:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have seized the initiative again, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 11.46% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp drop, the rate of TON is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, the decline may continue to the $6.80 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of TON has reached the middle of the wide channel. At the moment, traders should focus on the vital area of $7. 

    If its breakout happens, one can expect a test of $6.50 within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are trying to seize the initiative. If the weekly bar closes with no long wick, the correction may continue to the $6-$6.50 area shortly.

    TON is trading at $7.0418 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

