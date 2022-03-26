DOGE Price Analysis for March 26

The majority of the coins has begun the weekend with an ongoing correction.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has lost more than the other coins as the meme coin has fallen by almost 3% since yesterday.
DOGE is trading in the local bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1345 mark. Until the rate is below it, sellers are more powerful than buyers.
On the daily chart, the fall of DOGE has been stopped after a failed attempt to break the resistance level at $0.14. If the meme coin does not go below $0.13 and start accumulating energy, there is a chance to see a rise to the area around $0.15 shortly.
On the bigger time frame, DOGE made a false breakout of the mark at $0.1390. If the fall continues and bulls fail to come back to the level, the drop may continue to the recently formed mirror level at $0.1251 within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1325 at press time.