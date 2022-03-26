Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for March 26

Price Analysis
Sat, 03/26/2022 - 19:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins rise while the other cryptocurrencies go down?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 26
The majority of the coins has begun the weekend with an ongoing correction.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost more than the other coins as the meme coin has fallen by almost 3% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is trading in the local bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1345 mark. Until the rate is below it, sellers are more powerful than buyers.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, the fall of DOGE has been stopped after a failed attempt to break the resistance level at $0.14. If the meme coin does not go below $0.13 and start accumulating energy, there is a chance to see a rise to the area around $0.15 shortly.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, DOGE made a false breakout of the mark at $0.1390. If the fall continues and bulls fail to come back to the level, the drop may continue to the recently formed mirror level at $0.1251 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1325 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

