DOGE Price Analysis for March 26

Original U.Today article

Can the meme coins rise while the other cryptocurrencies go down?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The majority of the coins has begun the weekend with an ongoing correction.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost more than the other coins as the meme coin has fallen by almost 3% since yesterday.

DOGE is trading in the local bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1345 mark. Until the rate is below it, sellers are more powerful than buyers.

On the daily chart, the fall of DOGE has been stopped after a failed attempt to break the resistance level at $0.14. If the meme coin does not go below $0.13 and start accumulating energy, there is a chance to see a rise to the area around $0.15 shortly.

On the bigger time frame, DOGE made a false breakout of the mark at $0.1390. If the fall continues and bulls fail to come back to the level, the drop may continue to the recently formed mirror level at $0.1251 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1325 at press time.