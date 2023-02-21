Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for February 21

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 18:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How far is correction of DOGE going to last?
DOGE Price Analysis for February 21
Bears are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the drop of most other coins, declining by 2.15%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the local chart, DOGE has started to fall from the resistance level at $0.08840. At the moment, one should pay attention to the formed support at $0.08546. If the candle closes near it, the drop may continue to the $0.08450 zone soon.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE is looking bearish as the price is trading near the support at $0.08559. The price could not rise after the false breakout of the level, which means that a further drop to the area of $0.084 could occur until the end of the week.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the weekly time frame, the situation is also rather bearish than bullish as the price is currently located closer to the support than to the resistance. If the fall continues to the $0.082 mark, traders may expect the price of DOGE at the vital zone of $0.080 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.08607 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

