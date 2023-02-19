Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for February 19

Sun, 02/19/2023 - 19:00
On the last day of the week, some coins are in the green zone, while the rates of others keep falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE remains powerful even on Sunday, rising by 1.40%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has faced resistance at $0.08904. Any sharp moves are unlikely by the end of the day as the altcoin has passed most of its daily ATR. In this case, a slight correction to the $0.08850 zone may happen.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less positive as the candle is about to close far from the $0.08961 level. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that DOGE might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.088-$0.089 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, DOGE also needs more time to keep rising. Currently, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens above the crucial zone of $0.09, the rise may continue to the resistance at $0.09555 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08875 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

