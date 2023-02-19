DOGE Price Analysis for February 19

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the last day of the week, some coins are in the green zone, while the rates of others keep falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE remains powerful even on Sunday, rising by 1.40%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has faced resistance at $0.08904. Any sharp moves are unlikely by the end of the day as the altcoin has passed most of its daily ATR. In this case, a slight correction to the $0.08850 zone may happen.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less positive as the candle is about to close far from the $0.08961 level. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that DOGE might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.088-$0.089 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, DOGE also needs more time to keep rising. Currently, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens above the crucial zone of $0.09, the rise may continue to the resistance at $0.09555 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08875 at press time.